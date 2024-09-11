NBEMS Releases Stipend Guidelines For Medical Trainees

National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released revised guideline for stipends to be paid to medical trainees. Aspirants can visit the official website of the NBEMS for detailed information. As per the release, paying stipend to the NBEMS trainees by the accredited hospitals/medical institutions is compulsory.

The hospital will have to pay the NBEMS trainees a basic stipend in accordance to any of the following applicable categories:

First year medical trainee enrolled in post MBBS DNB (Broad Speciality) course is entitled for a stipend of Rs 35,000. Second year trainee will get Rs 37,000, while medical trainee enrolled in third year will get a stipend of Rs 39,000.

First year trainee enrolled in Post Diploma DNB (Broad Speciality) course will get Rs 37,000 while the one enrolled in second year will get Rs 39,000.

For candidates enrolled in 2 years Diploma (Post MBBS- Broad Speciality) course will be entitled for Rs 35,000 for first year and Rs 37,000 for second year.

For DrNB (Super Speciality) courses, candidates will be entitled for a stipend of Rs 41,000 for first year, 43,000 for the second year and 45,000 for third year.

Trainee enrolled in first year FNB Courses will get Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000 for second year.

Medical trainees from private or state government hospitals/medical institutions, railway, ESIC, Central PSUs, Central Autonomous and Central Government hospitals and medical institutions can visit the official website of the NBEMS to check the details of the stipend.

The NBEMS also added that in order to maintain the parity to basic stipend guidelines, the rate of stipend needs to be periodically revised by the respective hospitals/medical institutions in accordance to the revision of stipend made by the respective state governments or by the central government/authorities from time to time.

The notification added that NBEMS accredited hospitals are at liberty to pay NBEMS trainees a monthly stipend more than the prescribed stipend. The notice also mentioned that the hospital provides accommodation to their trainees in addition to their stipend. However, the hospital will not reduce the stipend of the trainees in lieu of providing accommodations.