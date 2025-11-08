NBEMS Extends Thesis Submission Deadline For DNB Final Theory Exam, Check New Date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has released the deadline for the submission of thesis for DNB Final Theory Exam- December 2025. As per the information bulletin, candidates who are desirous to appear in the DNB Final Theory Exam- December 2025 session are required to submit their thesis by November 12, 2025.

The previous deadline for the submission of thesis for the DNB Final Theory Exam was September 30, 2025. The date for the submission of thesis was extended as the board had received several requests from trainees to extend the last date for submission of Thesis.

The board has also noted that there will not be any further extension in the submission of the thesis. Students who fail to submit their thesis will be rendered 'ineligible' to appear in the DNB Final Theory Examination-December 2025 session.

Thesis submission is essential for all DNB trainees towards the partial fulfilment of eligibility for Diplomate of National Board (DNB).

The online submission of application form will conclude on November 16, 2025 till 11:55 pm. The candidates will be intimated about the test city by December 4, 2025. The admit cards will be released on December 12, 2025.

DNB Final is a two-stage examination comprising of theory and practical examination. An eligible candidate who has qualified the theory examination is permitted to appear in the practical examination. Those who fail to qualify the theory examination are required to reappear in the theory examination.