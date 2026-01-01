FMGE Document Submission Deadline Extended To January 7

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025 on January 17, 2026. Ahead of the exam, NBEMS has extended the deadline for submitting the deficient documents that are required for determination of eligibility of the candidates. As per an official release, candidates can now submit the documents by January 7, 2026 (11: 55 pm). The previous deadline for submitting the documents was January 2, 2026. The portal can be accessed through the following web link:

https://exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php

As per the official release, one or more deficiencies of the following nature are noted during the determination of eligibility of the candidates and specific deficiencies have been communicated to the respective candidates by NBEMS through email:

a. Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate duly apostilled / attested by the Embassy of India in the country from where the primary medical qualification has been obtained.

b. Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC / MCI (If applicable) / Admission Letter / Proof of qualifying NEET-UG.

c. Proof of Citizenship.

d. Mismatch in Name/Date of Birth in documents submitted.

e. Supportive documents for transfer from one medical institution to another.

Here is a complete guide to the marking scheme and syllabus of the licensing exam.

Scheme of examination

The examination comprises of one paper with 300 multiple choice questions to be held in computer-based format. Each question in the exam will have four response/options. Candidates are required to select the correct/most appropriate response out of the four options. A candidate will be required to obtain a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 to qualify the exam.

The paper will be conducted in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the two parts.

Syllabus and exam blueprint

The syllabus for the test will comprise of subjects / knowledge areas as per the Competency Based Undergraduate Curriculum published by the National Medical Commission for MBBS Course. Candidates can check the complete syllabus on the official website: (https://www.nmc.org.in/information-desk/for-colleges/ug-curriculum/