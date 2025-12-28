National Testing Agency Releases CUET UG 2026 Syllabus, Download Subject-Wise PDFs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for students preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026. Aspirants will be able to submit their applications through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA said candidates that information regarding courses and programs at central universities and other participating institutions is available on the CUET UG portal and the respective university websites. Candidates can also view and download the CUET UG 2026 syllabus from the official website.

Exam Details

The CUET UG 2026 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). This exam is for admission to undergraduate programs in 47 central universities and over 300 colleges across the country.

Application Preparation

The NTA had earlier advised students to update their Aadhaar, UDID card, and category certificates before the application window opens to avoid any issues later. In the CUET UG 2026 application, the NTA will obtain the candidate's date of birth, gender and address through Aadhaar authentication using the UDID certificate, along with other necessary details.

Since Aadhaar does not contain the names of parents or guardians, candidates will have to fill in this information separately in the application form, as mentioned in the NTA notice.

CUET UG 2025 Highlights

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted over 19 days in 35 shifts from May 13 to June 4. Instead of declaring toppers, the NTA, for the first time, released the application numbers of students who secured the highest aggregate NTA scores across five subjects. The top five aggregate scores are 1225.93, 1210.10, 1205.17, 1203.40 and 1200.12, respectively.

According to NTA data, only one candidate secured a 100 percentile in four out of the five subjects chosen. The number of candidates who secured a 100 percentile in three subjects is 17. The number of students who secured a 100 percentile in two subjects is 150 and the number of students who secured a 100 percentile in one subject is 2,679.