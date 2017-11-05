National Science Talent Search On November 26; In A First, Exam To Be Held On App The government will conduct a nationwide science talent search examination through mobile application.

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT National Science Talent Search On November 26, To Be Held On 'VVM' App In A First New Delhi: The government will conduct a nationwide science talent search examination through mobile application, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said on October 31. According to the minister, 91,000 students have registered (for national science talent examination) and the examinations will be conducted in 2078 centres across the India. The minister also said, for the first time in the world, the government is going to have an app based examination with such a large number of people. The app, which was inaugurated last week, will be used for National Science Talent Search examination to be held on November 26.



Minister of state for electronics and IT, Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam launched the mobile app Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM), reported Press Trust of India.



The registration for National Science Talent Search examination began on July 1, 2017. Students can appear for the mock exam for VVM anytime during this time slot of 1pm to 11pm from November 4 to November 10 2017. This mock exam is to familiarize the application environment.



The results of National Science Talent Search examination will be declared on December 26 this year.



The minister said the children, at present study by heart every word and reproduce the same in examination to get full marks which will not result in making India a country of "young bright and talented children".



"We want to change all that. We want students to use digital technology, to learn science, about India and famous people who have made science popular. Understand, analyse, use your brains to come to conclusion. That is why we are having this science talent examination across country," Mr. Alphons said.



The Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan app will be made available on Android and Apple's iOS platforms.



According to PTI, students who are appearing for the National Science Talent Search examination will have to register on the mobile app and will need to visit authorised centre to take the test.



The app will disconnect and free other applications of mobile or laptop once the examination starts.



"The examination will be conducted in two sections - junior classes which is class 6-8 and senior classes comprising students from class 9-12. The syllabus for the test is available online. Every student will be assessed based on class based performance," Vigyan Prasar, Scientist Arvind C Ranade said.



Winners at state level from each class will get cash prize of Rs 10,000, runner up Rs 7,000 and second runner up Rs 5,000 and at national the amount will be Rs 25,000 for the winner, Rs 15,000 for runner up and Rs 10,000 for second runner up.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Read also:



Observe November 7 As 'Students' Day': Maharashtra Government Directs Schools



NTSE Exam For Class 10 Students Tomorrow; Know Last Minute Exam Tips



Don't Burden Students With Cost Of Education, Need Impetus From Government: EPSI Roundtable



Marks Or Interest: Time To Rethink Eligibility For Higher Education In India



Click here for more



The government will conduct a nationwide science talent search examination through mobile application, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said on October 31. According to the minister, 91,000 students have registered (for national science talent examination) and the examinations will be conducted in 2078 centres across the India. The minister also said, for the first time in the world, the government is going to have an app based examination with such a large number of people. The app, which was inaugurated last week, will be used for National Science Talent Search examination to be held on November 26.Minister of state for electronics and IT, Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam launched the mobile app Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM), reported Press Trust of India.The registration for National Science Talent Search examination began on July 1, 2017. Students can appear for the mock exam for VVM anytime during this time slot of 1pm to 11pm from November 4 to November 10 2017. This mock exam is to familiarize the application environment.The results of National Science Talent Search examination will be declared on December 26 this year.The minister said the children, at present study by heart every word and reproduce the same in examination to get full marks which will not result in making India a country of "young bright and talented children"."We want to change all that. We want students to use digital technology, to learn science, about India and famous people who have made science popular. Understand, analyse, use your brains to come to conclusion. That is why we are having this science talent examination across country," Mr. Alphons said.The Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan app will be made available on Android and Apple's iOS platforms.According to PTI, students who are appearing for the National Science Talent Search examination will have to register on the mobile app and will need to visit authorised centre to take the test.The app will disconnect and free other applications of mobile or laptop once the examination starts."The examination will be conducted in two sections - junior classes which is class 6-8 and senior classes comprising students from class 9-12. The syllabus for the test is available online. Every student will be assessed based on class based performance," Vigyan Prasar, Scientist Arvind C Ranade said.Winners at state level from each class will get cash prize of Rs 10,000, runner up Rs 7,000 and second runner up Rs 5,000 and at national the amount will be Rs 25,000 for the winner, Rs 15,000 for runner up and Rs 10,000 for second runner up.Click here for more Education News