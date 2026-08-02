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National Poetry Festival 2026: Submission Deadline Extended To August 15

National Poetry Festival 2026: Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from any school in India are eligible to participate.

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National Poetry Festival 2026: Submission Deadline Extended To August 15
National Poetry Festival 2026: The video should be of 60-90 second duration.

National Poetry Festival 2026: The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for the National Poetry Festival 2026 submission to August 15, 2026, giving an opportunity to the students of Classes 9 to 12 to showcase their poetry recitation talent on a national platform.

In a social media post on X, the ministry stated: "Thousands of children from across the country are enthusiastically participating in the National Poetry Festival!" 

"Don't miss this golden opportunity to showcase your poetry recitation talent on the national stage, it added.

To participate, students can visit the Rashtriya e-Pustakalay (ReP) website or mobile application and select a poem from the list provided. The video should be of  60-90 second duration. It should have clear audio, a visible face throughout the recording, and no background music, as per the official guidelines. Participants may upload the video using their own account or a parent or guardian's account.

Candidates must note that the use of AI is not permitted. Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from any school in India are eligible to participate. Participation in the competition is completely free, as per the ministry's website.

According to the official announcement the top 10 participants will receive Certificate of Excellence and all valid participants will receive participation certificates. 
 

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