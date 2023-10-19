National Medical Commission Discusses Strategies To Enhance Medical Education

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently conducted a meeting with an aim to improve medical education in the country and address crucial aspects of reform in the sector. The meeting decided to hold regular conference once every three months. The meeting was led by Dr BN Gangadhar, Chairman of NMC and was organised by the Policy and Coordination Division.

The conference discussed measures that included providing broader access to quality and affordable education. The meeting further focused on ensuring the availability of competent medical professionals in the country.

Discussions at the meeting were also held on reforms relating to streamlining the process of appeals, draft of PGMER 2023, delegation of financial powers to subordinate authorities in NMC Act as per Rules and Regulations, new training and learning policy for all Presidents, Members of Boards Officers of NMC among others.

Talking about the meeting, Dr Yogender Malik, Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) and Head of the Publication Division at NMC said that the strategic meeting reflects the commitment and advancing policies of the National Medical Commission. This will ensure quality medical education across the nation.