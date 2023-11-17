National Law University Invites Applications For Project On Death Penalty Cases

The National Law University has invited applications from law aspirants for mitigation investigators in death penalty cases in Kerala. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to work and gain experience on litigation, criminal justice and death penalty can register for the project by November 19.

The applications are invited as part of Project 39A initiated by the National Law University in Delhi that draws inspiration from Article 39-A in the Indian Constitution on equal justice. The project will undertake litigation, research and outreach relating to forensics, torture, legal aid, mental health and criminal justice and death penalty.

Pay

The project is seeking to engage five mitigation investigators or professionals on a contractual basis. The shortlisted candidates will be paid one-time remuneration of Rs 30,000-35,000 per case on the completion of the mitigation investigation and submission of the deliverables. The travel and accommodation expenses will be separately borne by the project.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for applying to the project, the candidates must have a postgraduate degree in social work, psychology, criminology, development studies, anthropology, sociology or any allied discipline. The candidates are required to have two years of work experience in a qualitative interview, field work, ethnography and research. Having a previous field work experience involving an emphasis on ethnographic research, qualitative interviewing, investigative capacities and/or mental health will be considered an advantage. The candidates must also have a proficiency in reading, writing and speaking Malayalam.