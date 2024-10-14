National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 336 Non-Executive Vacancies

NFL Recruitment 2024: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is now accepting online applications for the recruitment of non-executive (worker) level positions across its various units and offices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, careers.nfl.co.in. The application window will remain open until November 8, 2024.

The official notification states: "National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is a Navratna, premier profit-making Central Public Sector Undertaking engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. NFL aims to be a leading Indian company in fertilizers and beyond, with a strong commitment to all stakeholders. NFL operates five gas-based Ammonia-Urea plants: Nangal & Bathinda Units in Punjab, Panipat Unit in Haryana, and two plants at Vijaipur Unit in District Guna, Madhya Pradesh."

Closing date of registration: November 8, 2024

Application edit window opens: November 10, 2024

Application edit window closes: November 11, 2024

NFL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details