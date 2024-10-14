Advertisement

National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 336 Non-Executive Vacancies

National Fertilizers Limited is Central Public Sector Undertaking engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.

The application window will remain open until November 8, 2024.
NFL Recruitment 2024: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is now accepting online applications for the recruitment of non-executive (worker) level positions across its various units and offices. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, careers.nfl.co.in. The application window will remain open until November 8, 2024.

The official notification states: "National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is a Navratna, premier profit-making Central Public Sector Undertaking engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. NFL aims to be a leading Indian company in fertilizers and beyond, with a strong commitment to all stakeholders. NFL operates five gas-based Ammonia-Urea plants: Nangal & Bathinda Units in Punjab, Panipat Unit in Haryana, and two plants at Vijaipur Unit in District Guna, Madhya Pradesh."

NFL Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Closing date of registration: November 8, 2024
Application edit window opens: November 10, 2024
Application edit window closes: November 11, 2024

NFL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

  • Accounts Assistant
  • Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Production)
  • Attendant Grade I (Mechanical) - Fitter
  • Attendant Grade I (Mechanical) - Welder
  • Attendant Grade I (Mechanical) - Auto Electrician
  • Attendant Grade I (Mechanical) - Diesel Mechanic
  • Attendant Grade I (Mechanical) - Turner
  • Attendant Grade I (Mechanical) - Machinist
  • Attendant Grade I (Mechanical) - Boring Machine
  • Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Mechanical)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Instrumentation)
  • Attendant Grade I (Electrical)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Electrical)
  • Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Chemical Lab)
  • Store Assistant
  • Loco Attendant Grade III
  • Loco Attendant Grade II
  • Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (Mechanical) - Draftsman
  • Junior Engineering Assistant Grade II (NDT)
  • Nurse
  • Pharmacist
  • Lab Technician
  • X-Ray Technician
  • OT Technician
  • Attendant Grade I (Instrumentation)
