National Eligibility Test Will No Longer Be Required For The Post Of Assistant Professor

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft of the minimum qualifications for the appointment and promotion of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges, as well as measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education. Stakeholders are requested to submit feedback on the draft regulations by February 5, 2025.

As per the regulations, the UGC has recommended the removal of the National Eligibility Test (NET) as a requirement for the appointment of assistant professor and promotions in higher education institutions. As per the proposal, candidates having a postgraduate degree in ME or MTech with at least 55 per cent marks will be eligible for the post of assistant professor (entry level post). Currently, UGC-NET exam is the mandatory requirement for the eligibility of assistant professor.

The new regulations also change the selection process of vice chancellors, such as expanding eligibility criteria to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry. According to the guidelines, the selection for the vice chancellor's post will be through an all-India newspaper advertisement and public notification. Applications can also be sought through nomination or a talent search process by a Search-cum-Selection Committee. These regulations also provide clear guidelines on the composition of the VC's search-cum-selection committee, tenure, age limits, eligibility for reappointment, and who can form the search-cum-selection committee.

The guidelines further mention the appointment of a principal. According to the new guidelines a principal would be appointed for a period of five years, with eligibility for reappointment for one more term by following the procedure prescribed for selection of the principal. However, she/he can serve as a principal for only two terms in the same college. After completing the terms as principal, the incumbent will rejoin his parent organisation with the designation of professor and in the professor grade, provided he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria for professor.