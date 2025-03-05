National Aerospace Laboratories Hiring For Scientist Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh

NAL Scientist Recruitment 2025: National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Scientist Vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, nal.res.in. The recruitment drive aims to fulfill a total of 30 vacancies. The last date to apply for the posts is March 3, 2025, by 5 pm.

The official notification reads: "All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions specified in the advertisement by the last date of receipt of online application. Applicants are advised to ensure that they possess the essential qualifications/experience for the post(s) against which they are submitting their application(s). Enquiries regarding eligibility will not be entertained."

NAL Scientist Recruitment 2025: Salary

The selected candidates will be offered a competitive salary, with a pay level in the pay matrix ranging from Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. The total emoluments for this position are approximately Rs 1,35,000. These posts carry standard allowances, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA), comparable to those received by Central Government employees and applicable to CSIR employees based on their posting location. Furthermore, Council employees are eligible for accommodation under the CSIR Residence Allotment Rules, subject to availability. However, if Council or government accommodation is utilized, HRA will not be provided.

NAL Scientist Recruitment 2025: Category-wise Vacancy

Unreserved: 14

Economically Weaker Section: 3

Other Backward Class: 6

Scheduled Caste: 7

NAL Scientist Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The upper age limit for this position is 32 years, and applicants must not exceed this age as of the last date of submission of the online application.

