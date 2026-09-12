Namo Bharat Project Recruitment 2026: 67 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.15 Lakh; Check Details

Namo Bharat Project Recruitment 2026: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications for 67 posts of Supervisor-I and Junior Maintainer on a direct recruitment basis. The recruitment is for operations and maintenance positions under the Namo Bharat project. The application window is currently open, and eligible candidates can apply through the official NCRTC website until October 9.

The vacancies include Supervisor-I posts in operations, electronics, electrical, mechanical, and civil disciplines, along with Junior Maintainer posts in electrical, fitter, refrigeration and air conditioning, and electronics.

For Supervisor-I (Operations), two vacancies are available. To be eligible for the post, candidates must have an engineering degree or a full-time engineering diploma from a recognised university or institution.

The recruitment includes 18 posts for Supervisor-I (Electronics), 14 for Electrical, three for Mechanical and six for Civil. Candidates applying for these posts must have a three-year full-time diploma in the relevant engineering discipline or an equivalent qualification.

For Junior Maintainer posts, there are eight vacancies in Electrical, nine in Fitter, five in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, and two in Electronics. Candidates must have the relevant Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate or an equivalent qualification.

The maximum age limit for both Supervisor-I and Junior Maintainer posts is 28 years. Candidates from reserved categories will get relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Namo Bharat Project Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by a medical examination. The CBT will carry 100 marks and will be conducted in Hindi and English. The exam will not have negative marking.

Candidates from the unreserved and Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) categories will be required to secure at least 60 per cent marks, while the qualifying mark for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and ex-servicemen candidates will be 50 per cent.

Those who clear the CBT will have to undergo a medical examination.

Namo Bharat Project Recruitment 2026: Salary

The Supervisor-I posts carry a pay scale of Rs 37,000 to Rs 1,15,000, with an initial basic pay of Rs 37,000. Junior Maintainer posts carry a pay scale of Rs 18,250 to Rs 59,200, with an initial basic pay of Rs 18,250. Selected candidates will also be eligible for variable dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and other benefits as per NCRTC rules.

Namo Bharat Project Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved, Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), Economically Weaker Sections, and ex-servicemen categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, apart from applicable Goods and Services Tax. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.