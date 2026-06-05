MWCD Internship Programme 2026: Applications Open For Women Students And Scholars

MWCD Internship Programme 2026: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has invited applications for its Internship Programme 2026. The programme is aimed at women students, scholars, social activists, and teachers associated with universities, academic institutions, or non-academic organisations. Through this internship, participants will get exposure to the Ministry's policies, programmes, and initiatives related to women and child development.

Interns may undertake pilot projects, micro-studies, research work, and policy analysis assignments. The internship is offered in four terms during the financial year, May-June, August-September, November-December, and February-March, with each term lasting two months. Applications are accepted two months before the start of each internship cycle.

MWCD Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the MWCD Internship Programme must:

Be a woman student, scholar, social activist, or teacher.

Be enrolled in or associated with a university, academic institution, or non-academic institution.

Be willing to undertake pilot projects, micro-studies, and policy-related assignments.

Apply within the prescribed application window.

How to Apply for MWCD Internship 2026?

Interested candidates can apply by following these steps:

Visit the official MWCD Internship Programme portal at wcd.intern.nic.in.

Complete the online application form with the required details.

Submit the application between the 1st and 10th of the designated application month.

Apply two months before the commencement of the internship term.

Review all details carefully before final submission.

MWCD 2026 Internship Duration and Work Profile

The internship is conducted in four terms during the financial year:

May-June

August-September

November-December

February-March

Each internship term is of two months' duration.

Interns will work on research projects, pilot studies, and policy-related assignments.

Participants will gain exposure to women and child development policies and programmes.

The programme includes interactions with Ministry officials and other stakeholders.

Interns may contribute through policy briefs, reports, analysis, and recommendations.

Candidates selected for one internship term will not be eligible to apply for any subsequent internship cycle under the programme.