MSEDCL Admit Card 2024 Released For Junior Assistant, Check Details

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has released the admit card for the MSEDCL for Junior Assistant posts. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the MSEDCL to download their admit cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the admit cards.



The written exam for the Junior Assistant position is scheduled for October 18, 2024. Candidates will be selected for the post based on written test and interview. They will be required to present their admit card to the centre while appearing in the exam. Along with the admit cards, candidates should also get their original ID cards. Documents such as PAN card, passport, driving license, voter ID, bank passbook with a photograph, Aadhaar card, E-Aadhaar card among others.



Steps to download the MSEDCL Admit Card 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHADISCOM.

Step 2: Click on the link for the MSEDCL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2024.

Step3: Enter your User ID and Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on 'Login'. The MSEDCL Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.



Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), a wholly owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra Government, was incorporated under the Companies Act on May 31, 2005 after restructuring the erstwhile Maharashtra State Electricity Board to distribute electricity from the end point of transmission to the end consumers.