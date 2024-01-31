MPhil In Clinical Psychology, Psychiatric Social Work Valid Till 2025-26 Session

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification stating that the education body has extended the validity of MPhil in Clinical Psychology and MPhil in Psychiatric Social Work till 2025-26 academic session. The move has been taken keeping in view the important role played by the Clinical Psychologists and Psychiatric Social Workers in delivering mental health services, the UGC said.

In an official notification released by the UGC, the university body said, "Considering the vital role played by Clinical Psychologists and Psychiatric Social Workers in delivering mental health services, the UGC has decided to extend the validity of MPhil in Clinical Psychology and MPhil in Psychiatric Social Work till 2025-26 academic session only, in partial relaxation to the above Regulations."

Students can be admitted to an MPhil in Clinical Psychology and MPhil in Psychiatric Social Work programmes by higher education institutions till 2025-26 academic session only.

The university body had released the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD degree) Regulations 2022, on November 7, 2022. As per the regulations, the MPhil programme was discontinued in accordance with the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Recently, the UGC had also issued a notification warning students about universities that are offering admission to the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme.