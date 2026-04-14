MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How To Check Madhya Pradesh Board Scores On NDTV

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the High School (Class 10), Higher Secondary (Class 12) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) results 2026 on April 15 at 11 am. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results on the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Approximately 16 lakh students registered for the MP Board 10th and 12th exams in 2026, with about 9.07 lakh in Class 10 and nearly 7 lakh in Class 12. A total of 3,856 exam centres were set up across the state, with stringent security protocols to maintain the confidentiality of question papers.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

How To Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Results?