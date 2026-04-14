MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How To Check Madhya Pradesh Board Scores On NDTV

MPBSE To Release High School and Higher Secondary Exam Results at 11 AM
- Madhya Pradesh Board will announce Class 10, 12, and DPSE results on April 15 at 11 am
- Around 16 lakh students appeared for MP Board exams in 2026 with 3,856 exam centres set up
- Results can be checked on official MPBSE websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
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The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the High School (Class 10), Higher Secondary (Class 12) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) results 2026 on April 15 at 11 am. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results on the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.
Approximately 16 lakh students registered for the MP Board 10th and 12th exams in 2026, with about 9.07 lakh in Class 10 and nearly 7 lakh in Class 12. A total of 3,856 exam centres were set up across the state, with stringent security protocols to maintain the confidentiality of question papers.
Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:
- Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education).
- Navigate to the "Board Exam Results 2026" section.
- Click on the link for "Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th Exam Results and Madhya Pradesh 12th Exam Results 2026".
- Enter your roll number and other required details.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.
How To Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Results?
- Visit the official MPBSE website mpbse.nic.in.
- Click on the MP Board 2026 results for Class 10 or 12 respectively.
- Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials
- Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Review your marksheet, download it and save a copy for future use.