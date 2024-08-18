MP Staff Selection Board Revises Exam Dates Due To UGC-NET Clash

MPESB Exams 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board has announced revised dates for several examinations initially scheduled for August and September due to a clash with the UGC-NET and other exams.

ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST): Originally set for August 28 and 29, will now commence on September 2.

Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024: Previously scheduled for September 4 and 5, will now be held on September 9.

Group 03 Recruitment Examination 2024: For Assistant Engineers, Assistant Cartographers, Technicians, and other equivalent posts, initially slated to begin on September 12, will now start on September 19.

MPESB ANMTST 2024: Guidelines for Online Exam

Presence at the Designated Reporting Time: Candidates must be present at the examination center at the specified reporting time. Those arriving after the designated time will not be allowed entry.

Biometric Verification: On the exam date, candidates will undergo Aadhaar-enabled biometric verification at the examination centre. Candidates who do not complete this verification will not be eligible to sit for the exam. Additionally, candidates must bring the entries for the second part of the TAC (Test Admission Card).

Final Answer Key Preparation: After considering objections from candidates, a final answer key (model answer) will be prepared. The exam results will be declared based on this final answer key.

Online Admit Card: Applicants can obtain their admit cards for the online exam using their user ID and password. It is essential that applicants securely maintain their user ID and password, as all responsibility for this rests with them.

Normalisation of Scores: If the exam is conducted in multiple shifts, score normalization will be managed at the board's discretion.

Identification Requirement: Candidates must present the original photo ID to be eligible to sit for the exam. A printout of the e-Aadhaar card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).

Candidates are advised to check the official MP Staff Selection Board website for further updates.

