MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin For 200 Posts; Check Eligibility Here

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started the online application process for 200 Patwari (Divyang Category) vacancies under the Group-2 Sub Group-4 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026. Interested candidates can submit their application forms from August 4 to August 18, 2026, while the last date for making corrections in the application form is August 23, 2026.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to begin on September 22, 2026, in two shifts. Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, whereas SC/ST/OBC candidates who are Madhya Pradesh residents need to pay Rs 250.

Click here: MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Application Link

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Patwari posts reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) across various districts of Madhya Pradesh. The online registration process is available through the MPESB portal.

Online application begins: August 4, 2026

August 4, 2026 Last date to apply: August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026 Last date for application correction: August 23, 2026

August 23, 2026 Examination date: September 22, 2026

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be an Indian citizen and a domicile of Madhya Pradesh.

A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university is mandatory.

Candidates should possess a valid CPCT score card. Those who have not qualified CPCT must clear the examination within the prescribed period after appointment.

Applicants must possess a valid disability certificate issued by the competent authority.

The age limit for MP domicile candidates is 18 to 45 years as on January 1, 2026, as per government rules.

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

Selection will be based on the Group-2 Sub Group-4 Combined Recruitment Examination 2026 conducted by MPESB. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the Board to be included in the merit list.

The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode and will carry 200 marks. The paper will include questions from:

General Science

General Hindi

General English

General Mathematics

General Knowledge and Aptitude

General Computer Knowledge

General Reasoning

General Management

The examination will be held in two shifts on September 22, 2026, with reporting, reading instructions and examination timings specified in the official notification.