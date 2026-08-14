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MP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Class 10 Exams From February 24, Class 12 From February 18

MP Board Time Table 2027 is out for Classes 10 and 12. The Class 10 exams will begin from February 24, 2027, and Class 12 exams from February 17, 2027

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MP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Class 10 Exams From February 24, Class 12 From February 18
MPBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 exam timetable for 2027.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the MP Board Time Table 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 main exams. According to the schedule, the MP Board Class 10 exams will be held from February 24 to March 18, 2027. The Class 12 exams will begin from February 17 and continue until March 19, 2027. Both examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. The timetable applies to regular as well as self-study students.

MP Board Class 10 Exam Dates 2027

Students can check the complete time table for Class 10 in the table below:

SubjectExam Date
Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj, ComputerFebruary 24
NSQF subjects and Artificial IntelligenceFebruary 25
UrduFebruary 27
HindiMarch 2
Mathematics (Basic and Standard) March 5
EnglishMarch 9
SanskritMarch 12
ScienceMarch 15
Social ScienceMarch 18

MP Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2027

Students can check the complete time table for Class 12 in the table below:

SubjectExam Date
Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, and Tabla PakhawajFebruary 17
Urdu and MarathiFebruary 18
SanskritFebruary 20
NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence, and Physical EducationFebruary 22
HindiFebruary 23
Drawing and DesigningFebruary 24
PsychologyFebruary 25
EnglishFebruary 26
Informatics PracticesMarch 1
SociologyMarch 3
Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World ArtMarch 4
BiologyMarch 8
Political ScienceMarch 11
Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & TextileMarch 13
MathematicsMarch 16
Agriculture, Home Science, and AccountancyMarch 17
Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Retail Life & Design, Anatomy, and Physiology & HealthMarch 19

Students can now divide their syllabus and practise sample papers. They can keep enough time for final revision.

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