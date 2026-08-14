MP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Class 10 Exams From February 24, Class 12 From February 18

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the MP Board Time Table 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 main exams. According to the schedule, the MP Board Class 10 exams will be held from February 24 to March 18, 2027. The Class 12 exams will begin from February 17 and continue until March 19, 2027. Both examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. The timetable applies to regular as well as self-study students.

MP Board Class 10 Exam Dates 2027

Students can check the complete time table for Class 10 in the table below:

Subject Exam Date Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj, Computer February 24 NSQF subjects and Artificial Intelligence February 25 Urdu February 27 Hindi March 2 Mathematics (Basic and Standard) March 5 English March 9 Sanskrit March 12 Science March 15 Social Science March 18

MP Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2027

Students can check the complete time table for Class 12 in the table below:

Subject Exam Date Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, and Tabla Pakhawaj February 17 Urdu and Marathi February 18 Sanskrit February 20 NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence, and Physical Education February 22 Hindi February 23 Drawing and Designing February 24 Psychology February 25 English February 26 Informatics Practices March 1 Sociology March 3 Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World Art March 4 Biology March 8 Political Science March 11 Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile March 13 Mathematics March 16 Agriculture, Home Science, and Accountancy March 17 Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Retail Life & Design, Anatomy, and Physiology & Health March 19

Students can now divide their syllabus and practise sample papers. They can keep enough time for final revision.