MP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Class 10 Exams From February 24, Class 12 From February 18

MPBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 exam timetable for 2027.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the MP Board Time Table 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 main exams. According to the schedule, the MP Board Class 10 exams will be held from February 24 to March 18, 2027. The Class 12 exams will begin from February 17 and continue until March 19, 2027. Both examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. The timetable applies to regular as well as self-study students.
MP Board Class 10 Exam Dates 2027
Students can check the complete time table for Class 10 in the table below:
|Subject
|Exam Date
|Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj, Computer
|February 24
|NSQF subjects and Artificial Intelligence
|February 25
|Urdu
|February 27
|Hindi
|March 2
|Mathematics (Basic and Standard)
|March 5
|English
|March 9
|Sanskrit
|March 12
|Science
|March 15
|Social Science
|March 18
MP Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2027
Students can check the complete time table for Class 12 in the table below:
|Subject
|Exam Date
|Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, and Tabla Pakhawaj
|February 17
|Urdu and Marathi
|February 18
|Sanskrit
|February 20
|NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence, and Physical Education
|February 22
|Hindi
|February 23
|Drawing and Designing
|February 24
|Psychology
|February 25
|English
|February 26
|Informatics Practices
|March 1
|Sociology
|March 3
|Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World Art
|March 4
|Biology
|March 8
|Political Science
|March 11
|Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile
|March 13
|Mathematics
|March 16
|Agriculture, Home Science, and Accountancy
|March 17
|Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Retail Life & Design, Anatomy, and Physiology & Health
|March 19
Students can now divide their syllabus and practise sample papers. They can keep enough time for final revision.
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