Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5, 8 Re-exam Results 2026 To Be Declared Today At 2 PM

The State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra), Madhya Pradesh, will declare the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination results 2026 on July 7, today at 2 pm.

Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to check their results on the official website, rskmp.in/result.aspx, after the result link is activated.

Apart from students and parents, school principals and teachers will also be able to access the results of students from their respective schools through the same portal.

How to check the result

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website rskmp.in/result.aspx .

. Click on the Class 5 or Class 8 Re-exam Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login details, including the roll number.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

Over 2.49 lakh students appeared

The Class 5 and Class 8 re-examinations were conducted from June 16 to June 23, 2026, for students studying in government schools, private schools and registered madrasas across Madhya Pradesh.

According to the State Education Centre, more than 1.17 lakh Class 5 students and over 1.32 lakh Class 8 students appeared for the re-examinations this year.

To ensure timely declaration of results, the answer sheets were evaluated at 322 evaluation centres across the state. More than 17,000 evaluators took part in the assessment process and uploaded students' marks online through the State Education Centre's portal.

With the evaluation process now complete, students will be able to check their qualifying status when the results are announced on July 7 at 2 pm.