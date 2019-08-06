Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result Out

MP 10th, 12th Supplementary Result: Know How To Check

Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has declared the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam result. The supplementary results are available online at the official website of the Board. Candidates who took the exam in July can download the result using their roll number and application number.

Download MP Class 10th Supplementary Result

Download MP Class 12th Supplementary Result

The MP board exam results were declared on May 15.

More than 20 lakh students had appeared for the annual class 10 and class 12 exam this year.

61.32 per cent students have passed in class 10 examination. In class 10, pass percentage among girls is 63.69 per cent and among boys is 59.15 per cent.

72.37 per cent students have passed in class 12th examination. Pass percentage for girls is 76.31 per cent and for boys is 68.94 per cent.

