Modi Government Approves Over 10,000 New Medical Seats In Government Colleges

In a significant move to strengthen medical education and healthcare infrastructure, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved 5,000 new postgraduate (PG) seats and 5,023 undergraduate (MBBS) seats in government medical colleges. The approval came as part of Phase-3 of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), which focuses on strengthening and upgrading existing state and central government medical colleges, standalone postgraduate institutes, and government hospitals.

Under the scheme, the cost ceiling per seat has been raised to Rs 1.50 crore to ensure improved infrastructure and facilities. The total estimated expenditure is Rs 15,034.50 crore, with the central government contributing Rs 10,303.20 crore and state governments providing Rs 4,731.30 crore.

The initiative is expected to significantly expand the availability of doctors in the country by creating a steady flow of both general physicians and specialist doctors.

By introducing new specialties in government institutions, the move is designed to improve access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved rural and remote areas.

It also leverages existing infrastructure for cost-effective expansion, while ensuring that healthcare resources are distributed more equitably across states and union territories.

India's healthcare education and workforce infrastructure has expanded significantly in recent years, driven by a sustained policy focus on increasing access and enhancing quality. At present, the country has 808 medical colleges, the highest in the world, with a total intake capacity of 1,23,700 MBBS seats. Over the past decade alone, 69,352 MBBS seats have been added, marking a growth of 127 per cent. During the same period, 43,041 postgraduate seats were added, witnessing a remarkable 143 per cent increase.