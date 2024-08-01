Ministry Of Defence To Organise Online Quiz Competition For Independence Day

The Ministry of Defence will be organising online Quiz contest for the Independence Day celebrations this year. The quiz is being organised in association with MyGov and will be contested on the theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative in Defence Production'.

An official notification by the UGC reads, "As you are aware, the Independence Day is celebrated every year with zeal and enthusiasm. This year the Ministry of Defence in association with MyGoV shall be organizing online Quiz contest on the theme of "Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative in Defence Production" during 26" July- 10 August, 2024."

All the Higher Education Institutions are requested to disseminate the information among all the students, faculty members and other members. The UGC also requested for a maximum participation from the stakeholders. .

The quiz will be in bilingual format i.e Hindi and English. The duration of the quiz will be five minutes during which a maximum of 20 questions can be answered.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top ten winners. There will be ten cash prizes for the first, second, third and seven consolation winners.



The first prize winner will win Rs 25,000, 2nd prize winner will win Rs 15,000, Third prize winner will get Rs 10,000 and Consolation prize winner will get Rs 5,000 each.

Any individual who desires to participate in the competition will be required to provide his/her name, father's/mother's name, date of birth, correspondence address, email address and mobile number. Bonafide documents (proof of identity, age, address and bank details), will be required to be submitted by the winners after announcement of the result of the competition.