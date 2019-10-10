Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme 'DHRUV' Launched

MHRD Launches 'DHRUV'- Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme at ISRO Headquarters

Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme- 'DHRUV', a 14 day learning programme, has been launched from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters at Bengaluru today. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has launched the programme in the presence of Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO; Wing Cdr. Rakesh Sharma, AC (Retd.) the first Indian to enter the space; Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy and Professor K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India.

60 students, 30 each from Science and Performing Arts discipline, have been selected for this ambitious programme in the first batch. The programme begins with a tour at ISRO followed by a stay in Delhi, where the selected students will be mentored by renowned experts. The programme will conclude on October 23.

"Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme is being started to identify and encourage talented children to enrich their skills and knowledge," said the HRD Minister. "The programme is called DHRUV (after the Pole Star) and every student to be called 'DHRUV TARA'. The students will thus both shine through their achievements and light a path for others to follow," he said.

"In centres of excellence across the country, gifted children will be mentored and nurtured by renowned experts in different areas, so that they can reach their full potential. It is expected that many of the students selected will reach the highest levels in their chosen fields and bring laurels to their community, State and Nation," he added.

Senior officials of the Ministry, Department of Science &Technology, Ministry of Culture and Niti Aayog were also present among the dignitaries in the launch event.

