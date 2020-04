MHRD Asks Universities To Study Best Work Done At Villages To Combat COVID-19

MHRD has asked Universities to study best work done at villages to combat COVID-19

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has asked higher education institutes to undertake studies on best work being done at village level for combat and containment of coronavirus.

A letter sent by AICTE to principals and directors of AICTE-approved institutes has requested all institutes to submit the study by May 15, 2020.

"To combat the COVID-19 Pandemic faced by the nation, Govt. of India has taken large number of measures like Lockdown, large scale testing of citizens, infusing funds to boost the economy, provide incentives to various sectors, promoting digital transactions, e-learning, etc." reads the notice.

Continuing on the same path, the Ministry has now asked institutes to take up study of ways in which villages have responded to coronavirus crisis. The study can be undertaken on any of the following issues:

i) The best works done regarding response COVID-19 by 5-6 adjoining villages / villages adopted by the University / Institute;

ii) How the above villages have withstood the various challenges posed by COVID-19;

iii) How India handled the 1918 Pandemic (H1N1 Virus) - Spanish Flu (Influenza) and what measures were taken to boost the Indian economy after the Pandemic.

In addition to this, institutes are also required to suggest measures to accelerate and sustain growth of economy in various sectors like Agriculture, Technology, IT, Medicine, Online & Digital Education Methodology, e-Business etc., and as to how the Institutes can actively participate in these activities by providing apps, digital solutions, start-up ventures, development of new machines etc.

