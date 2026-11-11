Meet Krish Aggarwal, Delhi Student Who Won Diana Award For Low-Cost Air Filter

An Indian student has won the 2026 Diana Award for developing an affordable air filtration system that helps reduce indoor air pollution in classrooms. The system turns ordinary classroom fans into air purifiers and aims to provide cleaner air to students, especially in schools that cannot afford expensive purification equipment.

Krish Aggarwal, a student at Sanskriti School in New Delhi, has received the award for his work through Project Vayu. The initiative was started by Aggarwal and fellow student Samarth Meattle to find a low-cost solution to the problem of air pollution in classrooms.

According to the Diana Award's official website, Project Vayu has benefited more than 10,000 students by providing air filters to schools in Delhi.

How Does Project Vayu Work?

Project Vayu has developed a special filter that can be attached to existing classroom fans. It does not require any additional equipment or complicated installation.

The filter is made using electrostatically charged fibres that help trap fine dust particles, including PM2.5. These tiny particles are a major concern because they can enter classrooms through polluted outdoor air.

When the fan is switched on, the filter opens up into a balloon-like structure. This increases the area through which air can pass, helping the filter capture more pollutants.

Each filter costs around Rs 140 to manufacture. The team provides them to schools free of charge and also supplies replacement filters every month.

According to the project's website, tests conducted in a closed room showed that PM2.5 levels fell from 158 micrograms per cubic metre to 11 micrograms per cubic metre within an hour. This represents a reduction of more than 90%.

Project Vayu Has Reached More Than 10,000 Students

Project Vayu initially covered 295 classrooms across Delhi. During this phase, the team produced 602 filters and reached approximately 8,000 students.

The initiative has since expanded and benefited more than 10,000 students, according to the Diana Award's official website.

The team is also planning to extend its work to another 45 schools across New Delhi.

Apart from developing an affordable air filtration system, Aggarwal has also been working to encourage practical, evidence-based solutions to environmental problems. His initiative highlights how students can use their ideas and skills to address issues affecting their communities.

What Is The Diana Award?

The Diana Award is named after Diana, Princess of Wales, and was established in her memory. It recognises young people who have made a positive difference through social work, humanitarian activities and community initiatives. The award honours young people who show commitment to helping others and bringing positive changes to society.

Aggarwal's recognition highlights how student-led initiatives can contribute to solving everyday problems, including air pollution and access to cleaner classroom environments.