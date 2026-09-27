Meet IPS Manzil Saini Who Cracked UPSC While Pregnant, Earned Gallantry Medal

IPS officer Manzil Saini has built a career based on courage, hard work and public service. A 2005-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, she cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in her first attempt while she was pregnant. Her journey from a student at St Stephen's College to a senior police officer has been marked by several challenging assignments and important achievements.

Born in Delhi in 1975, Saini studied Physics at St Stephen's College. She later studied International Business at the Delhi School of Economics and won a gold medal. She had the option of pursuing a corporate career but chose to join public service. She became an IPS officer in 2005.

During her career, Saini served in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Mathura, Allahabad and Lucknow. She worked on law-and-order cases, investigations and other challenging police duties.

One of the major cases linked to her career was the Amit Kumar kidney racket case in Moradabad. The investigation exposed a network linked to illegal kidney transplants, hospitals and middlemen.

Saini also became the first woman SSP of Lucknow. In 2017, she was part of a hostage rescue operation in Meerut. The police team moved in to rescue a doctor who had been kidnapped. Her work and courage were later recognised with the Gallantry Medal in 2024.

She has also received the Medal for Meritorious Service, Director General's Commendation Discs and the DG NSG Commendation Disc.

Saini served as Deputy Inspector General at the National Security Guard and the National Human Rights Commission. She is now serving as Inspector General (Vigilance), Uttar Pradesh Police.