Meet Imran, The 17-Year-Old Kashmir Boy Who Built A Rs 5-Crore Company In 6 Months

A 17-year-old student from a small border village in Jammu and Kashmir has built a successful AI startup in just six months. Imran Chaudhary, who belongs to Doongi village in Rajouri district, started Lagnever Technologies Private Limited, an EdTech company that uses artificial intelligence to help students learn better.

The Lagnever AI offers AI-powered study tools to make learning easier. According to the company, the app has been downloaded more than 10,000 times and the startup has reached a valuation of Rs5 crore within six months of its launch.

Imran said that growing up in a remote village with limited resources did not stop him from learning about technology. He stayed focused on his goal of creating a platform that could make quality education more accessible for students.

He also credited the success of the startup to his 12-member team. Some of the key members include Chief Operating Officer Anees Aziz, Director Sarfraz Hussain, social media managers Arnab Balgotra and Shoaib Qureshi, and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Mohib Altaf.

Imran said "Mohib Altaf played an important role in promoting the app and helping it reach more students. The team initially struggled to make people aware of the platform."

Since it is one of the first AI-based education apps developed in Jammu and Kashmir, the team hopes to receive more support from the Union Territory administration and the Central government to help local technology startups grow.

Imran has also received international recognition. He has been selected for a prestigious global founders' programme linked with BlackRock, where only 60 young entrepreneurs from around the world have been chosen.

Talking about the opportunity, Imran said the six-month programme in Bengaluru will include training sessions, networking events and the chance to work with founders from different countries on real-world challenges.

The Lagnever AI app provides students with features such as AI-powered study assistance, note-making, quizzes and career guidance. The company says the app is designed to support classroom learning, not replace teachers.

Looking ahead, Imran wants to build an AI-powered education platform that allows students to access quality learning resources anytime and from anywhere. His journey from a small border village in Rajouri to building a fast-growing startup shows how determination and innovation can help overcome challenges.