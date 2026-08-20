Meet 13-Year-Old Aniket Sarkar, 3M Young Scientist Who Captures Water From Dry Air

A 13-year-old student, Aniket Sarkar, has developed a low-cost atmospheric moisture capturing system that collects water from dry air and could help farmers in regions facing increasing water shortages.

Aniket designed the system with agriculture in mind, particularly for dry and increasingly arid areas of the American Midwest and West. His project aims to explore how moisture present in the atmosphere can be captured and used to support farming.

Aniket's idea to tackle water shortage

The young innovator developed a prototype using simple, everyday materials. His aim was to find a practical solution to a problem faced by farmers in areas where access to water is becoming increasingly difficult.

Aniket said the 3M Young Scientist Challenge gave him an opportunity to showcase his project, share his ideas with the scientific community and continue improving his prototype.

He also sees the competition as a way to learn from other young students working on solutions to real-world problems.

For Aniket, the project is not just about building a device but about exploring how a simple idea can eventually be developed into an innovation that could improve people's lives.

Why 3D printing inspires Aniket

When asked about his favourite invention of the past 100 years, Aniket chose 3D printing.

He is particularly interested in how the technology has evolved from making simple plastic objects to being used for larger and more complex applications, including shelters and other structures.

He believes 3D printing could have applications in areas ranging from disaster relief to renewable energy. In the future, he hopes the technology could also play a role in space exploration and building habitats beyond Earth.a

An environmental engineer in the making

Aniket hopes to become an environmental engineer in the next 15 years and work on some of society's biggest environmental challenges.

His interest in science and engineering began through activities such as rocketry, robotics and STEM fairs during his elementary and middle school years.

He hopes to work with other engineers and researchers to develop solutions that can help people adapt to climate change and address some of the environmental problems contributing to it.

For now, his atmospheric moisture project is an early step in that journey - one that shows how young students are already thinking about solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.