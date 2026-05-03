Medical Sciences Exam Board Revises 2026 Schedule; SSE Test Set For December 11-12

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a revised tentative schedule for several key medical exams, including DrNB, DNB, FMGE, NEET-PG and NEET-SS for 2026.

As per the notification, the DrNB Final Examinations (October 2026 session) will now be held on September 25, 26 and 27, 2026 (Friday to Sunday). The April 2027 session is scheduled for March 26, 27 and 28, 2027.

For NEET-SS 2026, the exam is tentatively planned on December 11 and 12, 2026 (Friday and Saturday), with the cut-off date for completing eligibility requirements set as January 31, 2027.

Read Full Schedule here

Among other exams:

NEET-PG 2026 is scheduled for August 30, 2026 (Sunday).

FMGE December 2026 session will be conducted on January 9, 2027 (Saturday).

DNB Final (June 2026) exams are set between June 18-21, 2026, while the December 2026 session will take place from November 19-22, 2026.

NBEMS Diploma exams (June 2026) will be held on May 14-16, 2026, and the October 2026 session on September 11-13, 2026.

NBEMS has clarified that these dates are tentative, and the final schedule will be published in the official information bulletins in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the NBEMS website for updates and application details.

The board also stated that all queries should be submitted only through its official communication portal.