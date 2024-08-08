NEET PG 2024: Medical Exam Board Denies False Claims Of Question Leaks

NEET-PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a strong denial against false claims circulating on social media, particularly via Telegram Messenger, regarding access to NEET-PG 2024 examination questions.

In an official notice, NBEMS refuted claims made by a Telegram channel titled "NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL" and warned candidates not to be misled by such unscrupulous elements.

It said that the cozeners are claiming to provide NEET-PG 2024 questions for the upcoming NEET-PG 2024 Examination in exchange for a considerable amount of money.

The board assured students that the question papers for the exam are yet to be prepared and claims made on social media platforms are bogus.

NBEMS stated that any involvement in or dissemination of such rumours without verification will be dealt with firmly. Candidates approached by individuals or entities promising access to examination materials through fraudulent means, including emails, SMS, phone calls, or social media, should report these incidents immediately. Reports can be made via the NBEMS Communication Web Portal at NBEMS Communication Web Portal or to local law enforcement for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the NBEMS has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11. Candidates set to appear for the exam can access the hall tickets by visiting the official website.

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: Check Steps To Download

On the home page, select the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card link.

Input the login details and submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the admit card and download it.

Take a printout for future use.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with candidates given equal time for each section. NEET PG is held for the enrollment of medical graduates into 52,000 postgraduate seats available in the country.