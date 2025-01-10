MEA Offers Internship Programme: Know Eligibility And Selection Process

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offers an internship programme for young graduates twice a year. Conducted in two six-month terms - April to September and October to March- the programme provides a unique opportunity for participants to gain insights into India's foreign policy and implementation. Each term accommodates up to 30 interns, with individual engagements ranging from one to three months.



Eligibility Criteria

The internship is open to Indian citizens holding a graduate degree from a recognised university. Students in the final year of their graduation, where internships are mandatory as part of their curriculum, are also eligible. Applicants must be under 25 as of December 31 of the internship year.

Selection Process

The selection process is conducted entirely online through a dedicated internship portal.

Candidates must register on the portal and follow a two-stage process:

Preliminary Screening: Shortlisting based on academic performance in Class 12 and graduation, with priority given to applicants from TADP districts and underrepresented communities.

Personal Interview: Shortlisted candidates will attend an interview via videoconferencing, with special consideration for SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories.

The programme ensures representation by allocating internships across 14 states and 4 Union Territories in each term. Additionally, a minimum of 30% of positions are reserved for women candidates.

Key Features of the Internship

Selected interns will be introduced to various functions of the Ministry, including its role in foreign policy formulation, public interface, and support to Indian citizens. Interns will undertake research, write reports, analyze developments, and contribute to the Ministry's activities as assigned by their respective Heads of Division.

At the end of the internship, participants are required to submit a detailed report on their work and may also present their findings. All intellectual property developed during the programme remains with the Ministry, and interns must maintain strict confidentiality regarding any information obtained during their tenure.

Additional Details

State Quota: Interns are selected as per state and UT quotas, ensuring balanced representation.

Number of Candidates: The number of interviewees is capped at three times the available slots per term.

Vacancy Reallocation: If a selected intern opts out, the next candidate on the merit list from the same state will be offered the opportunity.

Termination of Internship

Internship engagements are subject to security clearances, and the Ministry reserves the right to terminate an internship without notice or explanation. Interns wishing to withdraw must provide a one-week notice, and any travel costs incurred by the Ministry may be recovered.

This internship provides a hands-on opportunity to engage with the Ministry's dynamic environment while gaining valuable exposure to India's international relations framework. Interested candidates should apply online via the MEA's internship portal.

Stipend

Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to cover basic expenses. Additionally, the cost of one round-trip air ticket, up to the prevailing economy class fare between Delhi and either the candidate's state capital or their college/university location, will be reimbursed. Interns will be responsible for arranging and covering the cost of their accommodation and meals in Delhi during the internship period.