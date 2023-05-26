Meghalaya Board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) Result Out, Check How To Download

The Meghalaya board SSLC (class 10) exams 2023 were conducted from March 3 to March 17

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) exam result 2023. The result is available for download on the official website of the Meghalaya board – mbose.in

The Meghalaya board SSLC (class 10) exams 2023 were conducted from March 3 to March 17 while the HSSLC (class 12) exams were held between March 3 and March 30.

A total of 25,898 students registered for the MBOSE HSSLC (Arts) exam this year out of which 25,437 students appeared. The passing percentage in the Meghalaya board class 12 (Arts) exam 2023 has been recorded at 80.30 per cent. Both regular and non-regular female candidates performed better than male candidates in the exam.

In the SSLC exam 2023, 26,629 students have been declared pass out of the total 51,280 who appeared. The overall pass percentage stands at 51.93 in the MBOSE class 10 exam 2023.

How to check MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) result 2023

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Meghalaya board.

Step – 2 Select the result tab on the homepage.

Step – 3 Click on HSSLC (Arts), 2023 or SSLC Result, 2023 link.

Step – 4 Select the exam, and exam year, and enter your roll number before submitting.

Step – 5 The result will appear on your screen

Step – 6 Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their MBOSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023 on the MBOSE Official mobile application. The app can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore.

The Meghalaya board announced the class 12 result for the Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams on May 9. The overall pass percentage in the HSSLC 2023 Commerce stream exam is 79.31 per cent while it is 78.84 per cent in the Science stream exam.