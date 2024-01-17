MBA Admissions Open At IIT Roorkee, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited applications for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA). The institute offers a a regular residential programme that spreads over two academic years divided into eight terms.

As per the official website, "The course structure is designed to impart knowledge of the core management concepts and techniques in the first year. This is then upgraded to advanced knowledge and practicing skills in the areas of specialisation opted for by the students in the final year."

The last date for submission of online applications is January 31, 2024. The list of shortlisted candidates will be announced by last week of February 2024. The candidates will be called for interview by last week of March and First week of April 2024. The results will be declared by May 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates having a graduation degree with CAT-2023 score or a professional qualification equivalent to that of University degree recognised by UGC, in any discipline with minimum 60% marks are eligible to apply.

Final year students are also eligible to apply. However, these candidates will be admitted provisionally until they complete all requirements for the qualifying degree with minimum percentage and CGPA by the specified date.

IIT graduates (admitted through IIT-JEE) with a CGPA 7.0 or above on 10 point scale are exempted from the requirement of CAT 2023.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the institute to register for the programme. They will be required to submit some documents along with the registration fees.