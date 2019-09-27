MAT September 2019 Result, Score Card Released

MAT September 2019 result has been released on the official website

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the result for September edition of MAT 2019 exam. Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is conducted four times a year. MAT September 2019 exam was conducted on September 14 in computer-based mode and on September 21 in paper-based mode. AIMA has released the MAT exam result for both the formats of the exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their score using their registration number and roll number.

AIMA has released the MAT September result a bit early this time. As per the official brochure of the exam, the result was to be released on or after September 28, 2019.

Now, that the MAT scores have been released, candidates can apply to institutes which accept MAT score for shortlisting candidates. Candidates must note that MAT score alone does not guarantee selection for admission to an institute. Each institute has separate selection criteria and MAT scores are used to shortlist candidates for the selection rounds.

MAT September 2019 Result: How To Check?

Go to official MAT 2019 website: https://www.aima.in/testing-services/mat/mat.html

Click on MAT September 2019 Result link.

Enter Registration number and roll number.

Submit and view your MAT September 2019 Score Card.

Candidates must download their MAT score card from the website as no separate score card will be sent via post.

