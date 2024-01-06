Registration Begins For Management Aptitude Test, Check Details To Apply At Top MBA colleges

All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the schedule of the February Edition of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024.

As per the schedule released, IBT or the Internet-Based Test is conducted on February 24. The registration of the exam will end on February 21.

PBT or Paper-Based Test will be held on February 25. The registration for PBT will end on February 20.

IBT or Internet-Based Test in March will be held on the 3rd. The registration will end on February 29.

The CBT or Computer-Based Test will be held on March 10. The registration for the exam will end on March 5.

The IBT or Internet-Based Test will be held on March 8. The registration for this exam will end on March 5.

Graduates in any discipline or final-year students of graduate courses can apply for the management aptitude test.

Candidates are required to submit application fee while registering for the exam. The examination fee for MAT February 2024 is Rs 2,100. Candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,200.

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) was establishment in 1988 and has been an integral part for gaining admission to 25,000 highly sought-after seats at various BSchools in India, such as School of Business and Management Christ University and XIME (Bengaluru) BIMTECH (Noida), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Mumbai), Dr D Y Patil B School (Pune) Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida), Praxis Business School (Kolkata), Indian Institute of Forest Management IIFM (Bhopal) and more.

MAT is conducted four times in a year in February, May, September, and December. The date sheet caters to candidates from various backgrounds, ensuring accessibility and flexibility of schedules of the candidates.