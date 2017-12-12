Mashqoor Ahmad Elected AMU Students Union President

Mashqoor Ahmad Usmani from Bihar has been elected as the next students union president of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), varsity officials said on Tuesday. Mashqoor Ahmad Usmani, who hails from Darbhanga, polled 9,071 votes and defeated his nearest rival Ajay Singh by 6,719 votes. Ajay Singh is the grandson of former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP legislator from Barauli Thakur Dalveer Singh. He got 2,353 votes. Abu Baqar stood third with 2,192 votes.The results were announced after midnight. An official announcement will be made later in the day. Sajjad Rathar was elected the Vice President and Mohammad Fahad bagged the secretary's post.A total of 18,200 students voted on Monday to elect the new leaders.