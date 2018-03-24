March 29 Kerala Plus Two Physics Re-Exam Reports Fake: Official An official from Kerala Higher Education Department told the news paper that the information being spread through chatting platform WhatsApp is fake and the department has approached the police to take necessary steps against those who are spreading fake news in this regard.

March 29 Kerala Plus Two Physics Re-Exam Reports Fake: Official

New Delhi: News about Kerala DHSE Plus Two physics re-examination on March 29 is fake, an official told Malayala Manorama. An official from Kerala Higher Education Department told the news paper that the information being spread through chatting platform WhatsApp is fake and the department has approached the police to take necessary steps against those who are spreading fake news in this regard. Soon after the paper, Kerala Cyber Crime Police registered a case after it received complaints of physics question paper of DHSE annual examination is allegedly leaked through WhatsApp. If the allegations of the leak are proven right, Higher Secondary Education director K Sudhir Babu had said that, the Physics examination will be cancelled and re-examination will be held later, reported Manoramanews.com.



The reports came to light when Thrissur district coordinator of the DHSE received the Physics question papers on WhatsApp. This was brought to the notice of K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations. The questions spread through Whatsapp were in hand written format, reported Manoramanews.com.



According to reports, it was also alleged that the Physics questions were similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres from Malabar region.



After the higher secondary officials received the reports, they filed a complaint with the state police chief and sought a probe into the issue.



According to Manorama News, state police chief Loknath Behera said that an investigation would be carried out and culprits will be brought to book.



