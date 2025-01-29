Major Improvements In The Enrolment, Reading Level Of Students



The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 is a nationwide rural household survey that reached 649,491 children in 17,997 villages across 605 rural districts in India. Facilitated by Pratham, in each surveyed district, a local organisation or institution conducted the survey.

Key findings of the ASER 2024 survey are presented below:

Among children aged 3-5 years, enrollment in some type of pre-primary institution (Anganwadi centre, government pre-primary class, or private LKG/UKG) has improved steadily between 2018 and 2024.

Among 3-year-olds, enrollment in pre-primary institutions increased from 68.1 in 2018 to 75.8% in 2022 to 77.4% in 2024.

Among 4-year-olds, the All-India figure for enrollment in pre-primary institutions increased from 76% in 2018 to 82% in 2022 to 83.3% in 2024.

Among 5-year-olds, this figure also showed big increases, rising from 58.5% in 2018 to 62.2% in 2022 to 71.4% in 2024.

All-India figures indicate that reading levels have improved for children in government schools in all elementary grades (Std I-VIII) since 2022. Nationally, children's basic arithmetic levels also show substantial improvement in both government and private schools, reaching the highest level in over a decade.

The proportion of 15-16-year-old children who are not enrolled in school dropped sharply from 13.1% in 2018 to 7.5% in 2022, but stayed about the same at 7.9% in 2024 at the all-India level.