82% Of Children Aged 14 To 16 Know How To Use Smartphones: Report

The Annual Status of Education Report, released on Tuesday, highlighted that over 82% of children aged 14-16 know how to use a smartphone, but only 57% utilise it for educational purposes.

The report also revealed that the percentage of underage children in Class 1 reached its lowest ever level of 16.7% in 2024.

According to the findings, not only has there been a full recovery from pandemic-induced learning losses, but learning levels in primary classes are also higher than in the past.

Additionally, the report noted that the proportion of children aged 6 to 14 enrolled in government schools is nearly back to 2018 levels.

However, the increase in government school enrolments observed during the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have reversed.

The ASER 2023 report also highlighted that over 86.8% of youngsters aged 14 to 18 were enrolled in educational institutions, with more than half opting for the humanities stream.

What Is The ASER Report?

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) is a nationwide citizen-led household survey that provides insights into the status of children's schooling and learning in rural India.

The 'basic' ASER survey was first conducted in 2005 and was held annually until 2014. Since 2014, it has followed an alternate-year cycle.

ASER collects data on preschool and school enrolment for children aged 3 to 16. It also assesses the foundational reading and arithmetic abilities of children aged 5 to 16 through one-on-one testing. Over the years, the survey has expanded to explore various aspects of schooling and learning in rural India.