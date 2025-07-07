Maharashtra Schools To Stay Open On July 8 And 9 Despite Protest By Thousands Of Teachers

Maharashtra Teacher Protest: The schools of Maharashtra were earlier expected to stay closed on July 8 and 9, as a result of planned protest by teachers on these dates. However, the Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Mahesh Palekar has clarified the schools will remain open on July 8 and 9. The protest, however, will continue until the teachers' demands are addressed.

The protest will be led by major teacher unions such as the Maharashtra State Headmasters' Association and the Joint Headmasters' Association.

Background On the Protest

This ongoing agitation traces back to August 2024 when the teachers had protested for 75 days continuously and asked to increase the financial aid for aided and partially aided schools.

Even though the state cabinet had agreed to fulfill the demands in October 2024, the final Government Resolution (GR) failed to provide the requested funds, causing frustration among teachers and plans for a fresh round of protests.

Protest At Azad Maidan

Azad Maidan, known for holding major public demonstrations like 2018 farmer's march, 2021 protests against farm laws and the largest ever political meeting in December 1931 led by Mahatma Gandhi will once again become the epicenter of a large-scale protest. Thousands of teacher will gather at the Azad Maidan, urging the state cabinet to release the pending financial aid as agreed.

If the demands are not met, the protest is expected to continue beyond July 9.