Maharashtra MBA CET Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

MAH MBA CET Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially declared the Maharashtra MBA CET Result 2026 for candidates who appeared in the MBA and MMS entrance examination held across multiple sessions in April and May. Session 1 examinations were conducted from April 6 to April 8, while Session 2 took place on May 9, 2026. Around 1.4 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test seeking admission to MBA and MMS programmes offered by more than 330 participating institutes across Maharashtra. Candidates can now access their scorecards online through the official website.

Direct Link: MAH MBA CET Result 2026

How to Check the MHT CET 2026 Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their MHT CET result online:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET 2026 result link on the homepage

Enter registered Email ID and password

Submit the login details

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Details Available on MAH MBA CET 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can check the following information on their MAH MBA CET 2026 scorecard:

Candidate's full name

Roll number

Application number

Photograph and signature

Gender and category details

Exam date and session timing

Raw marks obtained in the exam

Overall percentile score

Examination centre details

Candidates qualifying in the examination will now be eligible to participate in the upcoming CAP counselling rounds for MBA and MMS admissions.

CAP Counselling Process to Begin Soon

Following the declaration of results, the Maharashtra CET Cell is expected to begin the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) shortly. Qualified candidates will be able to participate in counselling and seat allotment rounds based on their scores and preferences.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding CAP registration, document verification, and admission schedules.