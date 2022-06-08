  • Home
Live

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates: MSBSHSE 12th Result At Mahresult.nic.in Today

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted, "HSC, Class 12 result 2022 will be announced tomorrow at 1 PM." The HSC, Class 12 result 2022 will be available on the official websites- mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 6:15 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The students who have appeared for the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate exam will get their Class 12 result on Wednesday, June 8. Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted, "HSC, Class 12 result 2022 will be announced tomorrow at 1 PM." The HSC, Class 12 result 2022 will be available on the official websites- mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in.

A total of 14.85 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination this year, including 8.17 lakh boys and 6.68 lakh girls. The MSBSHSE HSC exams conducted between March 4 and April 7, 2022.

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites- mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in

Click on HSC, 12th exam result 2022 link

Use your roll number and date of birth

HSC result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download SSC result, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage of the HSC exam was 99.63 percent. The pass percentage of the Science stream was 99.45 per cent, Arts stream- 99.83 per cent, Commerce- 99.91 per cent.

Keep following this blog for latest updates on Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 toppers, official websites to check 12th result, direct links, revaluation, rechecking and more.

Live updates

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM. Direct link, websites to check HSC exam result at mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in

06:15 AM IST
June 8, 2022

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 Today

MSBSHSE HSC, Class 12 exam result 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, June 8. The HSC result will be available on the websites- maharesult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org after 1 PM. Read More



