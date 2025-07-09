Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: CAP Round 2 Schedule Released, Check Details

The Directorate of Education, Maharashtra, has announced the schedule for CAP Round 2 of the FYJC (First Year Junior College) Admissions 2025. According to the official update, registration for Round 2 will begin on July 10, 2025, and continue till July 13, 2025, on the official portal mahafyjcadmissions.in.

This year, the centralised admission process is being conducted only in five regions: Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur, and Amravati.

FYJC 2025 CAP Round 2 Key Dates

Start of Registration: July 10, 2025

Last Date to Apply: July 13, 2025

Round 2 Allotment List Release: July 17, 2025

Admission for Allotted Candidates: July 18 to July 21, 2025

Display of Vacant Seats Post Round 2: July 23, 2025

How to Check FYJC CAP Round 2 Allotment List

Once the allotment list is released, candidates can follow these steps to download their result:

Step 1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Step 2. Click on the "Allotment List" link

Step 3. Enter your application number on the new page

Step 4. View the allotment result displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and save it for future reference

FYJC Admission Process

The FYJC admissions in Maharashtra follow a Centralised Admission Process (CAP). It includes:

• Online registration and document upload

• Filling preferences for colleges and streams

• Release of merit lists based on academic scores

• Seat allotment and college reporting for admission confirmation

Students are required to complete all procedures online and confirm admission by physically reporting to the allotted college with the necessary documents within the prescribed time.