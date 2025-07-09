Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: CAP Round 2 Schedule Released, Check Details

The Directorate of Education, Maharashtra, has announced the schedule for CAP Round 2 of the FYJC (First Year Junior College) Admissions 2025. According to the official update, registration for Round 2 will begin on July 10, 2025, and continue till July 13, 2025, on the official portal mahafyjcadmissions.in.
This year, the centralised admission process is being conducted only in five regions: Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur, and Amravati.
FYJC 2025 CAP Round 2 Key Dates
Start of Registration: July 10, 2025
Last Date to Apply: July 13, 2025
Round 2 Allotment List Release: July 17, 2025
Admission for Allotted Candidates: July 18 to July 21, 2025
Display of Vacant Seats Post Round 2: July 23, 2025
How to Check FYJC CAP Round 2 Allotment List
Once the allotment list is released, candidates can follow these steps to download their result:
Step 1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in
Step 2. Click on the "Allotment List" link
Step 3. Enter your application number on the new page
Step 4. View the allotment result displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and save it for future reference
FYJC Admission Process
The FYJC admissions in Maharashtra follow a Centralised Admission Process (CAP). It includes:
• Online registration and document upload
• Filling preferences for colleges and streams
• Release of merit lists based on academic scores
• Seat allotment and college reporting for admission confirmation
Students are required to complete all procedures online and confirm admission by physically reporting to the allotted college with the necessary documents within the prescribed time.