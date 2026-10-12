Madhya Pradesh Transfers Rs 502 Crore Under RTE Scheme, 20,456 Private Schools To Benefit

The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred Rs 502 crore as fee reimbursement to 20,456 schools under the Right to Education (RTE) scheme. MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced this initiative to support students receiving free education under the provisions of the RTE Act.

The fund transfer was scheduled to take place through a single-click transaction on October 11, 2026 in Narsinghpur district. Along with the reimbursement programme, the Chief Minister was also slated to inaugurate the new building of the government Sandipani Utkrisht Vidyalaya, which has been established at a cost of more than Rs 45 crore.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, local public representatives, students were also expected to attend the programme.

RTE Fee Reimbursement: 8.19 Lakh Students to Benefit

The Rs 502 crore will cover fee reimbursement for eligible students enrolled in 20,456 private schools across Madhya Pradesh. With the help of this initiative the government aims to ensure that children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections have access to quality education.

Under the RTE Act, eligible students falling under these sections are provided free admission to the private schools from class 1 to 8 without bearing the prescribed tuition cost. The reimbursement is transferred directly to the school, rather than to the students.

The number of recipients also emphasizes the scale of the initiative across the state, with more than 8.19 lakh students expected to benefit from the reimbursement.

Madhya Pradesh Releases Over Rs 3,600 Crore Since 2011

Since the implementation of the RTE Act, in Madhya Pradesh, under this scheme MP has released more than Rs 3,600 crore in fee reimbursement benefiting over 16.85 lakh students since 2011, according to reports.

The scheme aims to reduce financial barriers to education and help children from disadvantaged communities access schooling opportunities.

The newly constructed school building provides a range of modern facilities which goes beyond the normal classroom learning and focuses on more practical education and extracurricular activities. Some of the key facilities include modern science laboratory, library, transport facilities, digital classroom, computer lab and more.