Madhya Pradesh Mulling Implementation Of STEAM Education Model In Schools

Madhya Pradesh government may implement STEAM model in schools

School going children in Madhya Pradesh will soon be educated following the Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education model. The MP government is pondering introducing STEAM education for students in classes 9 to 12. If implemented, the STEAM Model of education will not only improve the quality of education being imparted at government schools in Madhya Pradesh but will also help students in skill development and vocational training.

To understand the STEAM model better, the state government is organizing a conclave in the capital city, Bhopal at the end of this month.

The STEAM conclave, which will be held on October 30 and October 31, is the first of its kind. The conclave will see participation from Education Department officials and principals who have visited US, South Korea, Karnataka, and Delhi.

The Chairman and Secretary of the Sahodaya group of CBSE schools will also participate in this conclave. Principals of some private schools have also been invited to the conclave.

"STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking," says Susan Riley who is an Arts Integration Specialist and founder of a comprehensive web resource that provides online arts integration and STEAM professional development opportunities for educators everywhere.

