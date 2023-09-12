Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Laptops for Class XII Students Scoring Above 60%

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that Class XII students in state-run schools will receive laptops if they achieve a score of 60 per cent or higher in their exams. Earlier, the eligibility criteria was 75 per cent or above. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announcement on Sunday while addressing an event for the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' in Gwalior.



"Three top-ranking students from both urban and rural areas will receive scooters," news agency PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.



On July 20, the state government disbursed a sum of Rs 196.6 crore to the bank accounts of 78,641 students who scored 75 per cent or higher in the state board Class XII examinations for purchasing laptops.

During a rally in Khargone on Saturday, he said, "Your 'Mama' (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will support children's education. Next year, students who achieve at least 60 per cent in the 12th board exams will receive laptops. Under the CM 'Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojna,' the government will cover the higher education fees for medical, engineering, or management colleges."

On the 'Ladli Behna scheme,' Singh said, "Our government is depositing Rs 1,000 into my sister's bank accounts. Gradually, I will increase the amount. I am not joking; I will increase it to Rs 3,000. Tell me if anyone else could do it."



A series of announcements are being made ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

In 2018, after the state assembly elections, the Congress formed the government with Kamal Nath becoming the CM. In 2020, 22 MLAs, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the Congress, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government and paving the way for the BJP to come to power with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the CM.

(With inputs from agencies)