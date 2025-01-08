Madhya Pradesh: Despite 80% Increase In Education Budget, Schools Struggle With Basic Facilities

In Madhya Pradesh, the government has increased expenditure on school education by 80% over the last seven years, raising the budget from Rs 16,226.08 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 29,468.03 crore in 2023-24. However, this significant financial boost has not translated into improved conditions in many government schools, which continue to grapple with a lack of basic infrastructure and facilities.

At the Government Secondary School in Khajuri Kalan, Bhopal, students face unsafe and unsanitary conditions daily. The school, which offers education up to Class 8, is in a dilapidated state. Classes are held in a tin shed with damp walls adorned with alphabet charts, while the roof leaks during rains. Toilets are unusable, and drinking water is unavailable.

Mansi Yadav, a student, shared her fear: "Once the roof fell on our madam. I am afraid that the roof may fall again, and I cannot focus on my studies." Another student, Madhu Yadav, expressed concern: "There is a lot of dirt. Water comes in from the windows, and our books get wet."

Despite repeated complaints to the administration, the situation remains unchanged, highlighting the gap between government spending and ground realities.

The 2023-24 UDISE report paints a troubling picture of school infrastructure in the state: 13,198 schools rely on just one teacher. 3,620 schools lack separate toilets for girls. Toilets in 10,702 schools are non-functional. 7,966 schools lack handwashing facilities. 7,422 schools do not have access to drinking water.

These deficiencies severely impact the learning environment, particularly for girl students, leading to hygiene concerns and further dropout rates.

Contradicting the increased budget allocation, government schools in Madhya Pradesh have witnessed a drastic decline in student enrollment. According to information presented in the state assembly, over 12 lakh students left government schools between 2016 and 2024: 6,35,434 students dropped out from Classes 1 to 5. 4,83,171 students left Classes 6 to 8. 1,04,479 students dropped out from Classes 9 to 12.

School Education Minister cited factors such as population decline in the 0-6 age group, improved data tracking, and dropout rates as reasons for this decline. However, opposition leaders argue that the grim state of schools is pushing students away.

Congress MLA Pratap Grewal questioned the effectiveness of the increased budget: "The government has increased the budget by 80%, yet children are losing interest in schools. Where is the money going?" He highlighted the dire conditions in schools as a pressing concern.

Responding to the criticism, BJP spokesperson Ajay Dhawale defended the government's efforts: "The Congress, which destroyed the education system during its rule, cannot question us. The BJP government is committed to improving education, as seen with the establishment of CM Rise Raj Schools."

While the government claims to prioritise education, the reality is starkly different for students and teachers in many parts of Madhya Pradesh. The lack of functional toilets, clean drinking water, and safe infrastructure continues to plague schools. These conditions raise serious questions about the effective utilisation of the increased education budget and its impact on the state's future generations.