Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 And 12 Second Exam Timetable 2026 Released

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the official timetable for the second examination 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. A detailed schedule is now available on the board's official website, mpbse.nic.in.

As per the timetable, the Class 10 (High School) second examinations will be conducted between May 7 and May 19, 2026, while the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) second examinations will begin on May 7 and conclude on May 25, 2026. All exams will be held in a single shift, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The board has scheduled practical examinations during the same period, and candidates appearing for practical subjects will have to contact their respective examination centres to know the exact date and time of their practical exams.

The Second Examination provides an opportunity for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main board exams to improve their performance without losing an academic year.

According to the official guidelines, candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre on all exam days, and entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card, while students are also advised to reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.