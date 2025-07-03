Lalit Narayan Mithila University Undergraduate Merit List Released, Direct Link Here

LNMU UG Merit List 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the merit list for Undergraduate (UG) courses-B.A, B.Sc and B.Com for the academic session 2025-2029. Candidates who applied for admission under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) can check the allotment/merit list on the official website, lnmu.ac.in.

LNMU UG Merit List 2025: How To Download Merit List?

Visit the official website, lnmu.ac.in.

Under the "Latest News" section, click on "UG First Selection Merit List".

The merit list will be automatically downloaded.

Save the list for future reference.

Candidates whose name is in the merit list must visit their allotted college with the specified documents and pay the prescribed fees.

Candidates who fail to visit the allotted college within the given deadline may be removed from the seat and another student will be allotted the same seat.

LNMU UG Merit List 2025: Documents To Carry For Admission

Candidates must carry the following documents with them while visiting the allotted college for admission: